Result Of Koimoi Audience Poll 2020: For over a period of one and a half months, we conducted polls to get your opinion on the ‘best of 2020’ and today, we are here with the fourth edition of the results.

Many film enthusiasts participated and shared their valuable feedback by voting for their favourites in the categories – Best Music Album, Best International Track, Best Playback Singer (Female), Best Playback Singer (Male), Best Villain.

Let’s go through the results:

Best Music Album

This indeed was a tough one, but Malang took the crown!

Malang (27%)

Dil Bechara (22%)

Love Aaj Kal (19%)

Ludo (18%)

Street Dancer 3D (15%)

Best International Track

Well, it seems fans of Harry Styles and The Weeknd locked horns for this one.

Watermelon Sugar (Harry Styles) (47%)

Blinding Lights (The Weeknd) (34%)

Monster (Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes) (9%)

Godzilla (Eminem) (5%)

Before You Go (Lewis Capaldi) (4%)

Rockstar (Dababy ft. Roddy Ricch) (1%)

Best Playback Singer (Female)

Shreya Ghoshal enjoys a landslide victory for Taare Gin from Dil Bechara.

Shreya Goshal – Taare Gin (Dil Bechara) (65%)

Nikhita Gandhi & Akasa Singh – Dhak Dhak (Love Aaj Kal) (14%)

Nikhita Gandhi – Do You Love Me (Baaghi 3) (14%)

Shradha Mishra – Mar Jaayein Hum (Shikara) (4%)

Suvarna Tiwari – Hayo Rabba (Thappad) (2%)

Best Playback Singer (Male)

There were two Arijit Singh songs nominated, so the winner was quite obvious but look at the margin!

Shayad- Arijit Singh (56%)

Main Tumhara – Hriday Gattani (17%)

Aabad Barbad- Arijit Singh (13%)

Aur Tanha – KK (6%)

Garmi – Badshah (5%)

Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho – Ayushmann Khurrana (3%)

Best Villain

This could’ve been a second win (after Best Actor In A Comic Role) for Pankaj Tripathi, but Saifians made Saif Ali Khan, the winner.

Saif Ali Khan (Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior) (42%)

Pankaj Tripathi (Ludo) (39%)

Kunal Kemmu (Malang) (8%)

Harshvardhan Rane (Taish) (7%)

Arshad Warsi (Durgamati) (3%)

Jaideep Ahlawat (Khaali Peeli) (1%)

