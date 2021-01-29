Guess who just made her Instagram account public? It’s one of the most awaited celebrity children. Um, it’s none other than Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor. The star-kid already has a huge fan following because of her daily sightings in the city and let’s take a look at her aesthetic Instagram feed.

Shanaya is best friends with Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan and their WhatsApp group ‘Charlie’s Angels’ is already pretty famous amongst their fans.

Let’s take a look at 5 best posts from Shanaya Kapoor’s Instagram feed:

Shanaya showing off her toned midriff with a white crop top and ripped jeans is so in trend these days. Every other day, we see some Kardijenner donning the same look and it seems like that this fashionista is a huge Kardashian fan too. Well, same sista!

It seems like Kareena Kapoor Khan is going to get a tough competition now. Look at Shanaya Kapoor’s pout, I mean. Also, I’m totally loving her chic dress sense and the way she’s pulling off all the poses in the pictures!

Look at that boss babe pose, you guys! I don’t know about you guys but I’m sure the young diva has taken all the modelling genes from her mother. (You’ll know this if you’ve seen Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives) That magazine cover of Maheep Kapoor was BOMB if anything less.

I’m literally fangirling Shanaya Kapoor right now. Look at that perfect body. I wouldn’t be able to achieve that kind of hot bod even if I started doing yoga or gym regularly. It’s in the genes, haven’t you seen the Kapoor clan, they don’t age! Anil Kapoor, duh!

I personally love this colour so this has to be my favourite look of the 21-year-old diva. Shanaya Kapoor is clearly rocking the bandeau top trend like a pro here and we can totally take some inspiration on how to style a simple outfit with so much sass.

What do y’all think of Shanaya Kapoor’s Instagram feed? Tell us your favourite look in the comments below.

