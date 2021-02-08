Yo Yo Honey Singh has always been about two things – music and style. Since the moment he started rapping, he knew that wouldn’t come without a particular style. From blingy clothes to luxurious cars, there’s not been a single video of Yo Yo which has been devoid from style.

Advertisement

It was last year when many got to know about his jaw-droppingly expensive watch, and he was seen wearing it again. Known as the watch which has a longer waiting period than Rolls Royce, this masterpiece work of art could cost 90 lakhs if you want to buy it.

Advertisement

It’s not just the price of the watch; it’s also the waiting time. If you’ve enough cash to order, you’ll have to wait anywhere between three to seven years before you get your hands on a Patek Philippe Nautilus in Rose Gold (Ref No: 5711/1R-001). No, they don’t order a ‘prime’ one-day delivery express option.

Cost of the model Yo Yo Honey Singh owns is around $100,000-$115,000 (75-90 lakhs). That’s not where it ends; this also adds the commission one has to pay to the reseller for acquiring one. If you want to skip the long wait period, get ready to spend double or even more in some cases. That’s

Check out Yo Yo Honey Singh’s watch in these photos: