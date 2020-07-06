Salman Khan Starrer Sultan Completes 4 Years, Here’s What Director Ali Abbas Zafar Has To Say

Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar is super nostalgic as his film “Sultan” was released four years ago on the same date.

Taking to Instagram, Ali wrote: “Time flies. 4 years to ‘Sultan’. Thank you for all the love. “

Produced by Aditya Chopra, “Sultan” features Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma as wrestlers.

Actors Kubbra Sait and Meiyang Chang, who also worked on “Sultan”, took to social media to share a few memories from the sets of the film.

“Day 1 of being on the set of #Sultan Thank you @meiyangchang I vuff you for all ze lurrrrrve. Thank you for saying my name innumerable number of times.

“Congratulations @aliabbaszafar on your mammoth journey.@beingsalmankhan oh dear! What to even say… I feel this was the second beginning of my many beginnings.

I wish I had one scene with you @anushkasharma but, we’ll keep that for another film another story,” Kubbra wrote.

