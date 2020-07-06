After Alia Bhatt and many other Bollywood celebs, Soni Razdan has also limited her Instagram comment section to counter the negativity. The veteran Bollywood actress and mother of Alia Bhatt took to Instagram and did a post in which we can see two identical pictures of Earth. On top of the pictures, there’s a message for everyone which reads as, “A picture of Earth before and after your opinion”

She wrote a long note along with the post announcing that she is limiting her Instagram comment section, “Love it. Used to also love all your feedback and comments on my Instagram posts. Sadly I had to turn that off as I was getting the filthiest abusive muck on it for absolutely no good reason. Other than some vested interests’ attempts to sully the name of those they are either jealous of, or have been recruited to attack.”

She also promised that she will soon lift off the restrictions once the negativity starts coming down, “There are many battles going on behind the scenes which most of us are unaware of but are going on nonetheless. No matter. I shall soon be able to have you all back to comment when these morons find someone else to target with their sponsored hate. Remember just one thing meanwhile. I love you guys and miss you big time 💙💙” she added.

Many Bollywood stars like Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Ananya Panday, Varun Dhawan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, and others have been targeted by people very negatively ever since the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. After the talented actor died of suicide, people have been alleging Bollywood fraternity for pushing him off to his limits.

