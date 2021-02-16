Neha Kakkar is one of the popular singers in Bollywood. She has given several hit songs like Garmi, Dilbar, Kala Chashma, Garmi, Aankh Mare, Second Hand Youth, Coca Cola. But did you know that the 32-year-old singer has a unique style in the entertaining the audience on stage?

Before coronavirus pandemic took over the world, singer Neha and singer Atif Aslam had a live performance is Houston in 2018. During the concert, the Dilbar singer tried to make Atif’s female fans jealous. Scroll down to read more.

Neha Kakkar and Atif Aslam at the concert entertained the audience with the song Dil Diyan Gallan from 2017 film Tiger Zinda Hai. As the two engaged in friendly banter, Neha warned the audience that she is going to make Atif’s female fans a bit jealous. She swiftly locked hands with the singer and continued with their song. Audiences seemed to love their banter and cheered for them. A video was also uploaded by a fan on YouTube and it immediately went viral during the pandemic. Take a look at the video below:

Meanwhile, Neha Kakkar took to Instagram to share what she received as a gift from her husband Rohanpreet Singh on Valentine’s Day. She revealed that her husband has got a tattoo of her name on his forearm. Sharing the picture, the singer wrote, “My Valentine gave me the Best Gift Ever!!!! Itnaaaa Pyaar Baby??? I asked him baby Pain hua hoga? He replied: Not at all, I kept singing Your Songs Nehu Babu 🥰 @rohanpreetsingh Yes You’re #NehusMan and I’m Yours Now and Forever!!! Love You The Most Babyyyy!!!”

On the other hand, Neha Kakkar’s husband Rohanpreeet Singh shared the same pics on his Instagram and captioned it, “Hey My Love Happy Valentine’s Day!! A Very Small Gift for You and I wanna tell you that I Feel So Proud When I see Your Name on my Arm now. Also, you know am Confused now coz you said this tattoo is a gift for You but I feel this is for Me coz getting Your Name Inked on My body is the biggest gift for me babu and I can Proudly say now that I’m #NehusMan. I Love You My Queen!” Take a look at her Instagram:

