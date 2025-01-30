The Lakshya starrer actioner Kill was hailed as a revolutionary film in the genre of action and gore. The film, which is backed by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment, garnered a lot of critical acclaim upon its release in 2024. The movie also did well in the OTT space. Now, if this was not enough, the film has now won big at the Vulture Stunt Awards 2025.

Kill has won a nomination in two major categories at the Vulture Stunt Awards 2025. The film has earned a nomination in the Best Fight category between Lakshya and actor Raghav Juyal who essayed the main antagonist in the same. This category is awarded to hand-to-hand combat sequences that are not a shoot-out but might involve weapons. The award will be presented to the stunt coordinator or the choreographer. The movie has been nominated along the likes of The Beekeeper, Life After Fighter, The Shadow Strays and Twilight Of The Warriors: Walled In.

Furthermore, the Lakshya starrer has also attained a nomination in the Best Overall Action Film Category. The award will be presented to the film with the overall best stunt sequences. Kill has been nominated in the category along with the likes of The Beekeeper, The Fall Guy, Furiosa: The Mad Max Saga, Life After Fighting, Monkey Man, One More Shot, Rebel Ridge, The Shadow Strays and Twilight Of The Warriors: Walled In.

Kill has become the only Indian film to garner this stupendous achievement. The official social media handle of Dharma Productions shared the delightful news with the caption, “KILL didn’t just break bones, it’s breaking into bigger leagues! Nominated for Best Fight & Best Overall Action Film at the Annual Stunt Awards 2025 – because this ride is far from over.” Actors Lakshya and Raghav Juyal also shared the same on their social media. Well, we are hoping that the movie goes on to win the award in any of these two categories or both of them. The movie was directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and also starred Tanya Manaktala in the lead roles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dharma Productions (@dharmamovies)

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Junaid Khan Opens Up On Dragging Aamir Khan & His Two Ex-Wives For An ‘Out-Of-Line-Joke’, “I Should Have…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News