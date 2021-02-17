The summer season is almost here. And as much as we loved winters, there’s something about summers which is really vibrant, happy and colourful. Cotton is the most common and suitable choice of clothing for this season and today, we bring you Divyanka Tripathi’s cotton suits to take inspiration from.

Cotton is soft and comfortable to wear in any season. And with recent fashion trends, it is becoming more of a style statement to wear the fabric and flaunt it on your own terms.

Divyanka Tripathi has a great collection of cotton suits in her wardrobe and if you’re looking for some design inspiration to show your ‘boutique wali aunty’, don’t worry. We have got you covered. Take a look:

Blue is totally a summer colour. I would any day pick a comfortable kurta set over western outfits. Divyanka Tripathi is looking pretty as ever in this cotton Gharara suit set. So, if you’ve any events coming up at home, this might be a perfect fit for the same.

Black is such an elegant colour and always makes you stand out from the crowd. This simple cotton suit set has a pretty red coloured lace on the borders and that’s what makes it more elegant than ever. You can wear this for a girls day out and slay it like a true fashionista!

I personally love green and it looks really royal if worn properly. Frock suits with pants and palazzo’s are really popular these days. You can just buy a green coloured fabric and get it stitched like Divyanka Tripathi’s frock suit with a little golden lace work on it.

Now, green and yellow are a match made in heaven. And Divyanka is slaying this look on a 10/10. Cotton suits with cotton dupatta are quite popular these days and if you want something like that in your wardrobe, buy the fabric and show this design to your boutique.

Prints on prints is a total WIN-WIN these days. Earlier we wouldn’t buy a matching print on print but with the current fashion trend, we just love to mix and match bold prints together. Divyanka Tripathi paired a bold printed cotton frock suit with printed pants and looked stunning as ever. Have a small get together coming up? This would perfectly fill the bill.

Tell us your favourite pick from the above-mentioned list in the comments below.

