Nikki Tamboli the youngest contestant of Bigg Boss 14 not only was seen making a mark, not only being the first confirm sadasya of the season but also being the first finalist of the season too.

This lead her to all praises not only by the host of the show Salman Khan but also by the netizens congratulating the latter. When asked about the same by Salman Nikki Tamboli said, “Frankly I didn’t think that I’ll even be in top 6 but it just happened and I’m grateful.”

Nikki Tamboli’s on and off friendship in the Bigg Boss house is quite known and is something to watch out for. Her friendship with Rahul Vaidya too was appreciated by the viewers. Hence on a recent entry by fiancé Disha Parmar, who was questioned about Rahul and Nikki looking hot together, she reverted with a tweet stating, “I think Nikki in general is pretty hot.” As Disha Parmar was seen lauding Nikki Tamboli and how!

I think Nikki in general is pretty hot! https://t.co/vGn7Ro8oI1 — Disha Parmar (@disha11parmar) February 14, 2021

