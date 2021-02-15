Though The Kapil Sharma Show is on a temporary break, the news around it isn’t going to fade out any time soon. But this one is big and probably could help boost the TRP of the show to another level. Yes, as the headline suggests, it seems Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma are finally coming back together.

All of this started from our source informing about the same, but it was hard to believe as this has been rumoured a dozen times before. Why do we believe the same news this time? Well, because now it is actually making more sense.

According to our exclusive sources, Salman Khan is the one bridging the gaps between Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover. He shares a special equation with Sunil and wants him to be back on The Kapil Sharma Show. For those unversed, Salman is the producer of the show.

Now, another hint explaining the same case is Kapil Sharma’s make-up artist has recently shared a photo with Sunil Grover on Facebook. This could be a usual post as well, but coming at the exact time of these reports explains the rumours.

The makers are planning to sort out the things with Sunil Grover over the break and bring him back with the show’s return. Let’s see where this go, and hopefully, it’s good news waiting for us at the other side of this break.

Meanwhile, if you’re missing all the giggles, Archana Puran Singh is here to light you up! The special guest has shared an unseen video ft. Krushna Abhishek and his funny avatar. Read on for all the details.

The throwback video is from one of the episodes ft—Badshah on the couch. The host Kapil could be seen discussing some scenes with the guest. Meanwhile, Kiku Sharda and Krushna are seen dressed up as school kids. While Kiku focuses on the performance, it is Krushna, who as always left fans in splits.

The Kapil Sharma Show fans, what do you think of this news? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

