The Kapil Sharma Show is currently on a break. Due to the lack of a live audience, the makers decided to take a short break. Ginni Chatrath’s delivery also remained another triggering factor. If you’re missing all the giggles, Archana Puran Singh is here to light you up! The special guest has shared an unseen video ft. Krushna Abhishek and his funny avatar. Read on for all the details.

Advertisement

The throwback video is from one of the episodes ft. Badshah on the couch. The host Kapil could be seen discussing some scenes with the guest. Meanwhile, Kiku Sharda and Krushna are seen dressed up as school kids. While Kiku focuses on the performance, it is Krushna, who as always left fans in splits.

Advertisement

As the team preps for the show, Archana Puran Singh panned the camera at Krushna Abhishek. He introduces himself as Ram Lal. The duo speaks about stealing stuff from The Kapil Sharma Show sets. Archana even tells him that she has done a lot of stealing, and Ram Lal should even take master classes from her.

Krushna Abhishek quickly adds that he knows Archana Puran Singh is pro at stealing. Yes, that was an indirect dig at her over replacing Navjot Singh Sidhu on The Kapil Sharma Show. However, things turn way more hilarious when the actor says he wants bigger things in life. Archana asks him not to eye on her seat at least.

Archana herself shared the ‘private conversations’ with Krushna on her Instagram yesterday. She captioned the post, “PRIVATE CONVERSATIONS of the funny kind. @krushna30 and I keep ourselves entertained while shoot is paused for technical reasons. #throwback #bts #behindthescenes #TKSS”

Check out the post below:

Do you miss watching The Kapil Sharma Show? Share with us in the comments section below.

Must Read: Kundali Bhagya Facts: From Record-Breaking TRP To Being One Of The Most Loved TV Shows – Everything You Need To Know!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube