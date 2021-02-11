Kundali Bhagya Facts: From Record-Breaking TRP To Being One Of The Most Loved TV Shows - Everything You Need To Know!

Ekta Kapoor produced romantic drama television soap Kundali Bhagya first aired in 2017 and soon the show has made a special place in the audience’s hearts. The popular prime-time show stars Shraddha Arya, Anjum Fakih, Dheeraj Dhoopar, and Manit Joura in the lead roles.

While the romantic drama one of the popular shows on Indian television, here are some of the facts that you may not know.

First Of Its Kind Concept In Indian Television

Ekta Kapoor’s Kundali Bhagya is a spin-off series of Kumkum Bhagya. The concept was first introduced to Indian television with this show. It is an extension of Zee TV’s popular drama, revolving around Pragya’s (Sriti Jha) long-lost sisters – Preeta and Shrishti.

It’s The Largest Weekday Hindi Fiction

After the daily soap was first aired on 12 July 2017, Kundali Bhagya quickly became the largest weekday Hindi fiction launch across all GECs (General Entertainment Channels) the same year.

Kundali Bhagya Is The Fourth-Most-Watch TV Show

It’s also worth pointing out that Kundali Bhagya reached the fourth spot in its debut week itself making it one of the most liked show on Indian television. It became the fourth-most-watched TV show with an unbelievable TRP rating. Furthermore, the show took the top spot on the TRP chart in November 2017 and continued to remain in the top spot till December that year.

The Show Used Manmohan Desai’s Formula In The Plot

Not many are aware that Ekta Kapoor‘s show used Manmohan Desai’s formula to reunite lost children with their parents. The lead characters of the show Preeta and Srishti reached Mumbai in search of their mother following their father’s death.

Preeta Tried Her Hand In Chaplin-esque Look In The Show

Interestingly, Preeta (played by Shraddha Arya) disguised herself as Charlie Chaplin to enter Karan’s house. She is the second actress to pull off Chaplin-esque look with all his typical mannerisms. Previously, Sridevi tried her hand at the Chaplin-esque look in Shekhar Kapur’s science fiction film Mr India which was released in 1987.

So which one of the facts did take you by surprise? Let us know in the comments section.

