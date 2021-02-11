Karan Patel is one celebrity who never shies away from expressing views or opinions on anything and everything. The actor is now speaking up on Kangana Ranaut’s comparison of herself to veteran actress Meryl Streep. Read to know the scoop here.

Karan is quite active on social media and often shares his views through his Instagram stories. Taking a jibe at Kangana he shared the story on the photo-sharing site.

Sharing Kangana Ranaut’s tweet on her comparison with Meryl Streep, Karan Patel on his Instagram story wrote, “Upar wale ne inko bheja toh bheja, lekin, inke bheje mein bheja hi nahi bheja (God gave her brains, but does she know what to do with them)?”

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut took to the microblogging site, sharing stills from her upcoming movies and stated that she can do challenging roles like veteran Hollywood star Meryl Streep and don a glamorous action avatar like Gal Gadot. The stills were from her films Dhaakad and Thalaivi.

The actress wrote, “I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet. I promise to give up my arrogance until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride #Thalaivi #Dhaakad.”

Kangana Ranaut further wrote, “Massive transformation alert, The kind of range I display as a performer no other actress on this globe has that right now, I have raw talent like Meryl Streep for layered character depictions but I can also do skilled action and glamour like Gal Gadot #Thalaivi #Dhaakad.”

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut‘s film Thalaivi, wherein she plays the role of former late Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu J Jayalalithaa, is in the post-production stage. She is currently filming for Dhaakad wherein she is playing the role of Agent Agni. Other stars like Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta will also be seen in important roles in the film.

