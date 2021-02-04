Just like every year, Nickelodeon continued their tradition of Kids Choice Awards. This year we saw some exciting winners making noise and guess what, our favourite comedian Kapil Sharma too has bagged a trophy for the year 2020. Congratulating him, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s ‘Sonu’ Palak Sidhwani has sent lots of love.

For the unversed, Kapil Sharma bagged a trophy in ‘Favourite Instagram Personality’ category. Interestingly, it was Palak who had revealed nominees for the category a few days back. Now, this time she got a chance to reveal the winner’s name. What’s more exciting is, Kapil happens to be Palak’s favourite comedian and she got a golden chance to announce him as a winner.

Congratulating Kapil Sharma, Palak Sidhwani shared an amusing video on Instagram in which she solves a mystery written on a chit that came in a box. She even sent lots of love and best wishes to Kapil.

The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor captioned it as, “OMG, you guys! This is IMPORTANT NEWS. Remember I had announced the nominations for #KCAIndia2020’s Favourite Instagram personality? Now, guess what?! I have revealed the name of the winner in the video above and yes, it is none other than our fav KING OF COMEDY, the ever-so-funny and charismatic @kapilsharma…Congratulations @kapilsharma.”

Take a look at the video below:

Recently Palak Sidhwani shared a picture in which she is seen wearing violet traditional dress with a golden floral pattern. She is seen wearing gold bangles in her right hand. The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress truly looks like an irresistible beauty. “Keep looking where the light pours in,” reads her caption.

Meanwhile, Palak rose to fame with her stint in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah which she joined in 2017 after Nidhi Bhanushali’s exit.

