Like every other Bigg Boss season, even Bigg Boss 14 made way for two couples. Aly Goni – Jasmin Bhasin and Eijaz Khan – Pavitra Punia. The latter was given a nickname by their fans and are lovingly called ‘Pavijaz‘. Well, both of them are out of the show, and fans wondered if their love was only restricted for entertaining the audience? But, these two have proved them wrong.

Recently, Eijaz and Pavitra were spotted together for the first time post their stint in the BB14 house. It was clear that they are serious about each other and consider taking their relationship ahead. Keep scrolling further to check out their pictures.

Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia looked adorable as they posed together for the paps. This was their first public appearance outside Bigg Boss 14 much to the excitement of the fans. While getting clicked by the paparazzi, Pavijaz showed their mushy romance and couldn’t stop blushing while doing so.

Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia were seen hugging each other and all smiles as they posed for the shutterbugs present. Check out the pictures below:

We love how these two are twinning in black, and their smile and blush speaks a thousand words. Just look at the way Pavitra is gazing at Eijaz, don’t we all wish to have someone like this in our lives as well?

Soon after exiting from BB 14 house due to professional commitments, Eijaz Khan opened up about being in love with Pavitra Punia and how they are very much happy together. They even hinted at taking their relationship to the next level, and fans can soon hear wedding bells.

If you guys remember the episode wherein Pavitra came in the house while Eijaz was still in, their love confession became the highlight of the episode. The actor clearly mentioned spending his life with Pavi when he steps out of the house. Now, it looks like these two are taking things seriously, and wedding bells are not too far.

