Bigg Boss 14 is getting exciting day by day. Makers of the show have introduced so many new twists and turn to make this season happening. And in this process, the reality show makers have roped in few ex-contestants like Vindu Dara Singh, Jasmin Bhasin and others to come in the controversial house.

After confirming his participation, Vindu has also been responding to fans suggesting what he should do while inside the BB14 house. Check out the suggestions below.

Vindu Dar Singh tweeted Thursday morning, “Will be entering the BB house as a connection for RAKHI SAWANT. If you’ve any feedback or questions for your favourite contestants – send it on, will make sure it reaches them!” Check out the tweet below:

Will be entering the BB house as a connection for RAKHI SAWANT 😱😂 If you’ve any feedback or questions for your favourite contestants – send it on, will make sure it reaches them! — Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) February 4, 2021

Replying to Vindu Dara Singh’s tweet, a fan wrote, “we like entertaining Rakhi, not irritating rakhi..please ask her to be entertaining, not irritating.” The ex Bigg Boss contestant promptly responded with, “Yes I will ensure that and advise her so too!”

Yes I will ensure that and advise her so too! https://t.co/SufQ4V9rDa — Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) February 4, 2021

He also responded to fans requesting him to convey messages to their favourite contestants. Replying to a fan who asked him to tell Rahul Vaidya not to trust anyone, even Aly Goni, Vindu wrote, “Am shocked you guys are asking him not to trust Aly too !!!”

Am shocked you guys are asking him not to trust Aly too !!! — Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) February 4, 2021

Vindu Dara Singh also praised Aly Goni and tweeted, “He is the most humble guy. He fights and within few mins he will be friends. Doesn’t keep a back log. He could be the dark horse too in the game !”

Apart from Vindu, a few others are also expected to enter the house as ‘connections’ for various participants. Former contestant Jasmin Bhasin may become a connection for Aly, while Jyotika Dilaik is likely to enter as sister Rubina Dilaik’s connection. Reports even claim that Vikas Gupta may re-enter the show, this time as Rahul Vaidya’s connection.

But, we are really excited to watch Vindu Dara Singh in Bigg Boss 14. What about you?

