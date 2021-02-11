Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has two types of fans, first ones think the show will always be incomplete without Disha Vakani, and the rest of them are still watching the show without her. But, there have been too many reports and rumours regarding her comeback in the show.

Recently, in an episode, her name was mentioned through a letter brought by her reel-and-real brother (played by Mayur Vakani). The first kind of fans got excited after this ray of hope for the makers. But, there’s definitely more to it!

Let’s take a ride to the recent past when it was said that Disha Vakani is concerned about the COVID-19 for her little baby back at home. This was the reason being stated for her not coming back on the show.

But, now, as the makers have mentioned her name through Sundar’s letter, she’s coming back on the show. That could be a well-thought plan of building the base for the fans as things have started going back to normal in Mumbai.

Local trains are back on track (with a fixed schedule), many people have started going back to their jobs, and the risk of getting COVID-19 is getting controlled with each passing day. Now, here comes our internal sources which hint at ‘Dayaben’ Disha Vakani’s grand comeback on the show.

Sources also state that as everything is getting normal, Disha Vakani is planning to finally adhere to her fans’ demands making a comeback on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. It’s also been said that the makers are planning a dedicated story-arc for bringing her back.

Now, those who have been watching Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for a long time know how the format of the show works. Writers build a particular story arc at first and then add twists and turn to the story. Similarly, the letter brought by Sundar could be makers laying the base Disha Vakani’s comeback? Well, we hope this time the reports are authentic because a lot of fans are waiting. What about you? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

