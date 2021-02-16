Pratik Gandhi is on a cloud nine ever since Scam 1992 has gripped the entire nation. Not just India, but even the web series is making noises overseas too. Speaking of its rating, the real-life inspired drama is highly rated Indian web show on IMDb with a rating of 9.4 out of 10.

Speaking of Pratik, an established actor in Gujarati theatre has now come to the forefront thanks to his amazing performance. Many of us really don’t know much about Harshad Mehta, but looking at the effortlessness Pratik has shown, one thing is for sure, the actor has really slipped into the skin of Mehta’s character. Compare his other works with this Hansal Mehta directorial and you will know the difference!

Interestingly, post the release of Scam 1992, once termed as ‘con man’, Harshad Mehta has become a hero for many. Mehta’s street smartness is highly debatable, but there are some of his qualities that needs to be applauded. Speaking of the same, even Pratik Gandhi shared that there are two important qualities of character he finds appealing.

During a chat with Ranveer Allahbadia, Pratik Gandhi said, “All the characters we play, they all have some good qualities. Speaking of Harshad Mehta’s character, I found 2-3 things interesting. His passion and his attitude of fighting till the end is very impressive.”

The Scam 1992 actor also added that using such qualities, be it in a bad way or a good way, it’s totally up to you.

Directed by Hansal Mehta, the series also features Shreya Dhanwanthary, Nikhil Dwivedi, Chirag Vohra, Hemant Kher, Satish Kaushik, Anant Mahadevan and others in key roles. It premiered on 9th October 2020. It’s based on journalist Sucheta Dalal and Debashish Basu’s 1992 book The Scam: Who Won, Who Lost, Who Got Away.

