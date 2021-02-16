Television actor Actor Hrishikesh Pandey, who is currently seen in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is a big fan of OTT and says the medium has opened up scope for a lot of actors to showcase their skills.

“This change has been for the good, as earlier a lot of good actors were out of work. Now, they have a lot of options. You have YouTube and other digital mediums. OTT is open for everyone who is talented,” he says.

The actor, who became a household name playing Inspector Sachin in CID, adds that people who watch TV still continue to, but everyone consumes content on OTT as well.

“People who are keen on watching television, watch it but nowadays it has become less. People don’t have the time. Wherever they go, they just see stuff on their mobiles or laptops. Also, you can watch a series at one go and you no longer have to sit in front of the TV for half an hour every day,” he says.

The actor says that the quality of content has also improved. “Good content was missing recently because I had noticed that shows were getting repetitive. But now there is a lot of good content in terms of web series. Initially, I will admit that I found the content of web series also repetitive. I could never see myself being a part of it. But now, a lot of good options and good content is coming up. But that is not the case now. As long as you are working hard, you are bound to get a good role,” he says.

Meanwhile, the actor says a lot has changed in the industry. “A lot of shows were pulled down last year because nobody was working and the situation was bad. A lot of those shows were doing well too. The situation was such that it was difficult for actors, technicians and everybody else to be there, get together and shoot. So, yes, a lot of things have changed. OTT has flourished a lot and people have started consuming a lot of content there. It’s a mix and match situation. I think we will have to balance it somewhere,” he says.

