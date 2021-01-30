Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has taken an exciting turn after the death of Shivangi Joshi’s character Naira and re-introducing her as Sirat. Fans are sitting on the edge of their seats to see how Sirat and Mohsin Khan‘s Kartik will meet each other this time. Well, we have got a sneak peek into some pictures of the duo which will surely raise your excitement levels.

YRKKH is one of the longest-running serials of the Star Plus channel. And now once again the makers are gearing up to bring another interesting sequence in the show. Shivangi has shared the pictures on her Instagram, giving a small glimpse of the upcoming track. Keep scrolling further.

Shivangi Joshi has shared a series of pictures on her Instagram handle. From the pictures it looks like, there is a mela sequence coming up IN Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as the actress is seen dressed in traditional Rajasthani attire. In another picture, we can also see the popular actress Apara Mehta along with the duo. Check out the pictures below.

Shivangi Joshi has also shared pictures with her team members. Mohsin Khan also took to his Instagram handle and shared pictures from the shoot. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress is essaying a boxer’s role in the new role.

Shivangi received a lot of love for the role of Naira. Naira and Kartik’s onscreen chemistry is still adored by the fans a lot. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai completed 12 years recently.

Shivangi Joshi has completely changed her look and even learned boxing for the new role. Talking about her role, the actress said that it is one of the most challenging games she has come across.

Well, all we want is for Kartik and Sirat to meet soon. Although Kairav has already met Sirat, we are just waiting to see how he makes his dad Kartik meet Naira’s look alike. Will this Mela sequence unfold new twists and turns? What do you think about Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s latest twist? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

