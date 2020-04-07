Shatrughan Sinha has been making the most of his quarantine period watching films & shows. Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar’s Pati Patni Aur Woh is the latest movie he saw and shares his views about the same.

He took to his Twitter and shared a thread reviewing Pati Patni Aur Woh. It’s always nice to see veterans praising remakes of old films.

Shatrughan Sinha tweeted, “Another film I enjoyed watching during the lockdown was #PatiPatniAurWoh a remake of the old one which had the late & great actor par excellence #SanjeevKumar & the graceful, late VidyaSinha, produced then by the late & great filmmaker, producer, director #BRChopra. This remake has been produced by his son, late #RaviChopra’s wife,#RenuChopra. It was a refreshing change to see the younger talented actors who did complete justice to this film.”

Another film I enjoyed watching during the lockdown was #PatiPatniAurWoh a remake of the old one which had the late & great actor par excellence #SanjeevKumar & the graceful, late VidyaSinha, produced then by the late & great filmmaker, producer,director #BRChopra. — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) April 7, 2020

He also added, “The current flavour, promising, & his future seems very bright @TheAaryanKartik

Let’s not forget the talented & comfortable @bhumipednekar who shines despite her role which has certain limits. The worthy daughter @ananyapandayy of the not so worthy father #ChunkeyPanday, but a very loveable father & friend. Although she’s new, but has great zeal & energy which is admirable.”

the talented & comfortable @bhumipednekar who shines despite her role which has certain limits. The worthy daughter @ananyapandayy of the not so worthy father #ChunkeyPanday, but a very loveable father & friend. Although she’s new, but has great zeal & energy which is admirable. — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) April 7, 2020

Kartik Aryan quoted his tweeted saying, “Sir it means so much coming from you! Bohot kam baar Mummy Papa peeth thapthapate hain. You’ve made my day, and my family’s too 🙏🏻

Aur kuch din baaki hain lockdown ke, main toh kehta hoon Sonu Titu, Luka Chuppi aur Love Aaj Kal bhi binge watch kar lijiye sir.”

Sir it means so much coming from you! Bohot kam baar Mummy Papa peeth thapthapate hain. You’ve made my day, and my family’s too 🙏🏻

Aur kuch din baaki hain lockdown ke, main toh kehta hoon Sonu Titu, Luka Chuppi aur Love Aaj Kal bhi binge watch kar lijiye sir😁 https://t.co/OK3jhBRGoi — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) April 7, 2020

To the praise, Ananya Panday replied, “Thank u so much for the kind words sir, glad you enjoyed watching the film”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!