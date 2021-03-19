Actress Shefali Shah says there was a time in Bollywood when women characters were reduced to mere props. She recalls how back in the day there were films with strong women characters, but then things changed drastically.

“There were so many women-centric films and powerful films. We had films such as ‘Mamta’ (1966), ‘Aradhana’ (1969), ‘Aandhi’ (1975) and ‘Guide’ (1965). All these were amazing films. Then, unfortunately, women were reduced to flowers on screen. They were no more than beautiful props,” Shefali tells IANS.

Shefali Shah says that in the period that followed only male heroes were promoted in Bollywood. “There was a phase when there was nothing but the hero and the leading man,” she said.

However, Shefali is happy that things are changing.

“That has changed. OTT has opened the world to us as actors and heroes as well. We are going back to that stage. If you see ‘Tumhari Sulu’ or ‘Lipstick Under My Burkha’, these are all powerful films. They are about women and are content-driven films, which is great,” said Shefali, during a panel discussion held by Netflix on International Women’s Day.

Shefali Shah will soon be seen in the Alia Bhatt-starrer “Darlings“. She also has the web series “Humans” and “Delhi Crime 2” lined up.

