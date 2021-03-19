Bollywood thriller Chehre has been creating a lot of noise lately. The buzz begins with the fact that it is Amitabh Bachchan VS Emraan Hashmi for the first-ever time. Plus the film will be witnessing the light of the day at the theatres. But one subject that has constantly been revolving around is Rhea Chakraborty and her presence in the film. Producer Anand Pandit has given us some exclusive details today

For the unversed, Rhea has been facing a lot of backlashes ever since Sushant Singh Rajput passed away. The actress even had to go through a media trial and has been away from the news for a while now. But did all of that lead to her role being axed from her comeback film?

Chehre producer Anand Pandit clarifies, “No, it’s exactly whatever she (Rhea Chakraborty has shot. It is exactly like that in the film.”

Anand Pandit continued, “Chehre is a film of Mr Amitabh Bachchan & Emraan Hashmi. Anything related to them, we would have highlighted but otherwise, there is creative liberty. What to highlight and what not to highlight, we have Siddhant Kapoor, Dhrittiman Chaterjee, Raghubir Yadav and others also – why aren’t we talking about them? We are focusing on the main cast as they have a huge fan following, remaining cast, our director sahab and team decides kisko aage leke ana hai kisko nahi.”

Things sound pretty much now, doesn’t it? Let’s hope Rhea Chakraborty finds a ray of hope and gets more offers with her limited portrayal in the film.

Meanwhile, Chehre is scheduled for a release on 9th April 2021. A lot of noise was made when Rhea was snubbed from the first poster of the film. It was Krystle D’Souza instead who featured on the promo.

