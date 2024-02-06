Koimoi Audience Poll 2023: As we move forward with our audience poll, today we will look at the Best Villain (Web Series) nominees for the year 2023, from Anil Kapoor in The Night Manager to Vijay Varma in Dahaad and two others who impressed us with their villainous portrayal.

Any movie or web series is incomplete with an antagonist. They create conflicts in heroes’ lives and keep things interesting. A strong villain is more important in the case of shows because they have more duration than any movie and run for several episodes. Keep scrolling for more.

Anil Kapoor made his OTT debut with The Night Manager, starring Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead. Vijay Varma is also a talented actor of the present generation and has shown how successfully he can portray every character. In Darlings or Lust Stories 2, he showcased his negative shades. He made his way to the Koimoi Audience Poll 2023’s Best Villain (Web Series) category. Check out the rest of the nominees here.

Here are the four nominees for the Best Villains in the Web Series!

Anil Kapoor (The Night Manager)

Anil Kapoor is a veteran actor and has done countless movies in Bollywood. He has an eternal charm, and he extended that on the OTT platform with The Night Manager. The series was inspired by Tom Hiddleston-led show of the same name. Hugh Laurie originally played the role portrayed by Anil in the Hindi version. The series is streaming on Hotstar.

Nawaab Shah (Bambai Meri Jaan)

Nawaab Shah is known for his movies like Lakshya, Chehraa, Dilwale, and Dabangg 3. Nawaab started his career with television shows. The Amazon Prime series has Avinash Tiwary, Kritika Kamra, Kay Kay Menon, and others in vital roles, where Nawab is seen as the main villain, Karim Lala.

Abhishek Chauhan (Asur 2)

Abhishek Chauhan appeared on the popular series Asur 2 as Shubh Joshi. He has appeared in shows like Cubicles, Main Monica, Hush Hush, Rangbaaz: Darr kis Rajneeti, Undekhi, and more. The series features Arshad Warsi and Barun Sobti in the lead roles. The series is available on Jio Cinemas.

Vijay Varma (Dahaad)

Vijay Varma rose to fame after Pink in 2016; he was nominated for the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor for Gully Boy. He has been appearing in several projects and is widely appreciated for his work. The Amazon Prime series is inspired by a serial killer, Mohan Kumar, also known as Cyanide Mohan, who preyed on women looking for marriage.

Here are the four nominees for the Best Villain (Web Series) Koimoi Audience Poll 2023 category. We are providing the Twitter poll below for you to choose your favorite villain.

For more Koimoi Audience Poll , stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Koimoi Audience Poll 2023: From Vikramaditya Motwane’s Jubilee To Yash Raj Films’ The Railway Men – Vote For Best Production Design

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News