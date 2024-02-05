The year 2023 gave us some of the best nerve-wracking dramas. Be it the periodical highs in Jubilee or the societal stigmas in Made In Heaven 2. There were more that offered us great perspectives along with great stories and entertainment, and we decided to honor the best in the Koimoi Audience Poll 2023.

Continuing with our tradition of acknowledging all the best work in Indian Cinema done in the year 2023, we are here with the nominations for the best scenes of 2023 from some of the web series.

These scenes have been nominated on the parameter of how great an impact they left in your hearts. And the nominations will surely brush up the memories if they have faded in your memories.

Here are the nominees for the Best Scene (Web Series) 2023.

Rocket Boys 2: The Launch

Sony Liv’s show starred Jim Sarbh as Dr. Homi J. Bhabha and Ishwak Singh as Dr. Vikram Sarabhai had a winning moment with the Rocket launching scene. Directed by Abhay Pannu and co-written by Kausar Munir, Rocket Boys reflected New India’s new spirit. Hope you enjoyed the glimpse above.

Scoop: Court Room Climax

Karishma Tanna, who played Jigna Vora in the series Scoop, directed by Hansal Mehta and Mrunmayee Lagoo Waikul, had a nerve-wrecking climax with a hard-hitting court scene. While the exact scene needs to be seen as a whole, check out the gist of the story behind Scoop in the above video.

Farzi: Vijay VS Minister

Helmed by Raj & DK, the Shahid Kapoor-led web series had a brilliant conversation between IPS officer Michael, played by Vijay Sethupathi, and Finance Minister Pawan Gahlot, played by Zakir Hussain. This was just a little glimpse of their conversation.

The Railway Men – Rescue

This was the cast reacting to some of the best scenes from The Railway Men, and you’ll find our nominee here. Based on the Bhopal Gas Tragedy, this web series had a brilliant, gut-wrenching scene, but what topped them all was the Station Master’s final rescue mission.

Pick your best choice and vote for it here.

For more nominations and results, check out our section, Koimoi Audience Poll 2023.

