Koimoi Audience Poll 2023: Yesterday, we announced the winners of the first four categories of Bollywood polls, and today, the results of the next four categories will be declared. Before we announce the entire list, let us tease you by informing you that Deepika Padukone has managed to score a victory as the Best Filmy Diva among her contemporaries. Keep reading to know more!

In the first four categories of Bollywood polls, the magic of Shah Rukh Khan’s films was clearly seen. Be it Pathaan, Jawan, or even Dunki, every single SRK release dominated the list of winners, directly or indirectly. Today is no different, as the winners are from these aforementioned films in categories such as Best Bollywood Action Scene, Best Scene, and more.

For the unversed, we’ll be sharing the results in multiple lots, and this is the second one to drop. After these four, we’ll share the results of the remaining categories in numerous articles. Click here to see the results of the first four categories.

Best Filmy Diva:

Deepika Padukone has emerged as the winner for her glamourous diva look in Pathaan. She has beaten Shraddha Kapoor by a healthy margin of 19% votes on a Twitter poll.

Deepika Padukone (Pathaan) – 45%

Shraddha Kapoor (Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar) – 26%

Tripti Dimri (Animal) – 15%

Alia Bhatt (Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaan) – 14%

Best Bollywood Action Scene:

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan was a rage upon its release, and even in the Koimoi Audience Poll 2023, it is proving its dominance. The first entry of SRK’s Vikram Rathore has easily defeated SRK’s own Pathaan’s entry to conquer the Best Bollywood Action Scene category.

Vikram Rathore’s first entry (Jawan) – 66%

Pathaan’s entry (Pathaan) – 19%

Gun Violence/ interval block (Animal) – 9%

Truck Robbery (Jawan) – 6%

Best Music Director:

It’s again Jawan on the winner list! Yes, the sensational music director, Anirudh, has scored a victory with an unprecedented vote share of 80%. Pritam (Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar) is in the 2nd position.

Anirudh (Jawan) – 80%

Pritam (Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar) – 13%

Pritam (Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani) – 6%

Sachin-Jigar (Zara Hatke Zara Bachke) – 1%

Best Scene:

It’s again Shah Rukh Khan‘s film here as his Dunki secured the most votes on a Twitter poll in the Best Scene category. Here, we’re talking about the courtroom scene, which has scored a victory with 63% votes.

Courtroom scene (Dunki) – 63%

‘Papa, Papa’ scene (Animal) – 24%

Climax (OMG 2) – 8%

Final Argument (Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai) – 5%

