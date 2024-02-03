Poonam Pandey is alive! Well, these are three words we all secretly knew, especially because of the announcement of her mysterious death. Her team claimed she passed away after battling cervical cancer, a disease recently addressed in the Union Budget 2024-25. The internet sensation has dropped a video addressing why she faked her demise. Below are all the details you need!

The PR team of Poonam took to her official Instagram handle on Friday morning and announced her death. The dots were not connecting as she was seen out and about only three days ago in Mumbai. There was no sign of ill health as she was attending events across the country in her glamorous avatar and was quiet on social media. Pandey has now announced faking her death to create awareness about cervical cancer.

Poonam Pandey took to her Instagram handle and shared a video of herself. She could be heard saying, “I’m alive; I didn’t die because of cervical cancer. Unfortunately, I cannot say that about those hundreds and thousands of women who have lost their lives because of Cervical cancer.”

In another video given to Hautterfly, she addressed why she faked her death and apologized to the masses. Poonam Pandey said, “I’m sorry I caused this stir, and I’m sorry to those I have hurt. My intention? To shock everyone into the conversation, we’re not talking enough about, which is cervical cancer. Yes, I faked my demise, extreme I know.”

In another excerpt from the video, Poonam says, “I’m proud of what my death news has been able to achieve.

Netizens reacted to the latest video of Poonam Pandey and severely trolled her.

A user wrote, “WORST PUBLICITY STUNT EVER!”

Another commented, “RIP TO THIS PUBLICITY STUNT”

A disappointed fan wrote, “This was the most ridiculous way to promote something…”

“ab tak is desh me cinema hai, log ch***ya bante rahenge!” commented an angry fan.

A comment read, “Next time people won’t take you seriously, you just destroyed your entire credibility”

What are your thoughts on Poonam Pandey’s promotional act?

