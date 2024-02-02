In the most shocking news of the day, actress and reality star Poonam Pandey has passed away due to cervical cancer. The 32-year-old was battling the disease, but no one was aware of it. When the news of her death broke on Instagram, people found it very hard to believe.

However, later, Poonam’s manager had to confirm the heartbreaking news, and people could not believe that the actress, who was a social media sensation and interacted with her fans through her social media accounts, had not ever revealed the hardships she was going through.

Poonam Pandey’s funeral will happen in Uttar Pradesh, where she breathed her last. She was in her hometown for the last few months after she was diagnosed with cancer, and since it was detected in the last stage, she was with her family in her hometown.

While the actress breathed her last in Uttar Pradesh, arrangements for her funeral are being made. Poonam’s PR team was quoted by ABP news, “We received a call from her family/ team in the morning that she is no more. We are also trying to reach her family, but unfortunately, we haven’t been able to reach them, which is why we are not releasing an official statement. As of now, all we know is she is no more, and her body is at the moment in UP.”

Condolences and tributes have been pouring since the news of Poonam’s death has been confirmed. Kangana Ranaut, who was the host of Lock Upp, shared a screenshot of the news on her Insta stories and wrote, “This is so sad. Losing a young woman to cancer is a catastrophe. Om Shanti.” Lock Upp contestant Anjali Arora also posted a note of disbelief after getting the news.

Talking to Zoom TV, Lock Upp’s Jailer Karan Kundrra said, “Oh my god! I have no idea about this. How did it happen? It is very sad and heartbreaking news. I just need to call some people now.” Poonam’s co-contestant on Lock Upp, Karanvir Bohra, took to Twitter and wrote, “I’m still in disbelief #PoonamPandey. I pray this news is not true.”

Actress Akanksha Puri mourned her demise and wrote, “Shocking. I really can’t believe this. You were a gem of a person, Poonam. You always told me that a girl needs to be strong and love herself more before loving anyone else. You told me I am beautiful and I am strong, and I should remind myself this every day when I look at myself in the mirror and not wait for any man to come into my life and tell me this !! I will always remember what you told me, Poonam. You were such a pure soul, Poonam @poonampandeyreal. Gone too soon. We will miss you forever, beautiful. #rippoonampandey #poonampandey.”

May her soul rest in peace.

