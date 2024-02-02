Everyone is in shock since the news of Poonam Pandey’s death has broken on the internet. The social media star who shot to fame on reality TV won a lot of love and affection for her stint in Kangana Ranaut’s reality show Lock Upp season 1. Initially, the news of her death was posted on her Instagram account, and no one could figure out what was happening.

Very soon, the comment section of the post was also restricted, and people were still not sure what to make out of it. Some called it a publicity stunt, and some believed her account was hacked until her manager issued a statement about her death.

None of the celebrities reacted to her death since none was convinced about her death. But it was confirmed yet again through various news channels, and with a heavy heart, people had to believe that, indeed, the reality star succumbed to cervical cancer.

Poonam was so vibrant and full of energy with her social media presence that the news of her passing away was impossible to trust. Everyone kept praying it was a prank until celebs like Karan Kundrra and Kangana Ranaut started offering their last tribute to the actress and social media star.

It is such a heartbreaking thought that a person who passed away had to wait so long, even after death, to be convinced that she does not exist anymore. But here are some reasons which added to the dilemma and the diceyness of this news.

1. The Unbelievable Co-Incidence!

On February 1, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her Budget 2024 Speech, mentioned vaccination for cervical cancer in women. Today, Poonam Pandey‘s Instagram account mentioned that the actress passed away due to cervical cancer. The co-incidence was so eerie that the initial reaction to the post was destined to be a publicity gimmick, considering Poonam Pandey’s social media presence!

However, it was heartbreaking to address the fact that it was no publicity and no gimmick, as confirmed by her manager.

2. The Vocal Social Media Presence

Poonam Pandey has been an active social media star. In fact, her last post on Instagram was three days ago, with the actress at an event on a Goa cruise, looking stunning as always. She looked so fit that no one could imagine she was struggling with such a disease. Neither did she talk about it, nor did her social media posts give away any such hint.

3. The History

Poonam Pandey has been one of the most controversial stars in the history of social media and reality TV. She has been known for her controversial statements and publicity gimmicks, so anything she does has a reflex that creates doubt about the authenticity of such claims. The same, unfortunately, happened in the news of her death as well. People did not want to believe it since they did not want to fall prey to another of her pranks.

Sorry is the only word she deserves, and we should be. May her soul rest in peace.

