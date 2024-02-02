Poonam Pandey has died at the age of 32. The unfortunate news has sent shockwaves across the industry. As per the official statement, the Indian model lost her battle with cervical cancer and breathed her last in Kanpur. Scroll below for all the heartbreaking details!

For the unversed, Poonam is known for her controversies and sultry fashion choices. A few days back, she shared glimpses of her event in Goa. There was not much known about Pandey being diagnosed or undergoing treatment for cancer. But as per the latest reports, the social media personality passed away on Thursday night, i.e, February 1, 2024.

Poonam Pandey’s team announces her untimely death

The official statement shared on Poonam Pandey’s official Instagram handle read, “This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness.”

The statement requested fans and followers to provide privacy to the family of Poonam Pandey. It concluded, “In this time of grief, we would request for privacy while we remember her fondly for all that we shared.”

Fans hope it isn’t a marketing gimmick

The news has surely left fans, friends, and close ones in disbelief. Comments on her post have been limited, which has raised questions about the authenticity of the post. Many hoped this isn’t any publicity stunt to gain attention.

A user commented, “Lost? Hope this is not fake or fun post.”

Another wrote, “I hope it’s not some marketing gimmick coz it’s distasteful but if it’s true. Rest in peace”

A comment read, “Either This Is it a prank or some other Poonam”

“Marketing gimmick maybe for the vaccinations that government is pushing,” another wrote in disbelief.

Other information on Poonam’s untimely demise is unknown. More details on her funeral are also awaited.

More about Poonam Pandey’s career

Pandey made her Bollywood debut with the 2013 film Nasha. The explicit posters angered a section of society, which created a huge stir across the country. She was also a part of other films, including Malini & Co and The Journey of Karma.

On the Television front, Poonam Pandey was a part of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 4 and landed in 11th place. She also participated in Kangana Ranaut‘s reality show, Lock Upp and made several revelations about her personal life.

Rest in peace, Poonam Pandey!

