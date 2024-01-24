Kangana Ranaut has often landed in controversies owing to the statements she makes on and off social media. Time and again, the Queen actress has made headlines for her direct attack on her contemporaries like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Taapsee Pannu, and filmmaker Karan Johar, among others. For the past few days, the actress has been in the news owing to her love life. After rubbishing the rumors of the mystery man in her life, she was recently linked to entrepreneur, Nishant Pitti.

After the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Mandir, the actress took to social media to share a couple of photos with Nishant. However, a few moments later, gossip mongers sparked their dating rumors, which soon died down after Kangana rubbished the same. Scroll down for details.

Taking to her Insta story, Kangana Ranaut shared a screenshot of a news report stating the duo is dating. She captioned the screenshot, “My humble request to the media: Please don’t spread misinformation. @nishantpitti ji is happily married and I am dating someone else, wait for the right time. Please don’t embarrass us. It’s not nice to link a young woman to a new man every day just because they clicked pictures together. Please don’t do this.”

Soon after her reaction to the dating rumors went viral, it grabbed netizens’ reactions for altogether different reasons. A Redditor shared Kangana Ranaut’s screen grab and called her a ‘hypocrite’ for calling herself a ‘young woman’ and calling Ranbir Kapoor a middle-aged man at the age of 37 in an old interview.

Sharing the poster, the Redditor wrote, “Young woman” Ranbir at 37 was a middle aged man according to her. She’s 36 now and calling herself young. Hypocrite much?.” Take a look:

For the unversed, Kangana Ranaut in an old clip was heard saying about Ranbir Kapoor, “What is this thing of calling them young? Ranbir Kapoor is 37 years old. He’s the young kid of the generation. My father was a middle-aged man at that time. Alia Bhatt just turned 27. My mother had 3 children at 27. What is young thing, “unko nahi pata woh bacche hain. Bacche hain ke dumb hain.” You can’t get away with this.”

On the work front, after the box office debacle of Tejas, Kangana Ranaut now has Emergency in the pipeline.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on netizens calling Kangana Ranaut a ‘hypocrite’? Do let us know.

