Ankita Lokhande is in turmoil on national television. While she expected her husband, Vicky Jain, to be her biggest cheerleader on Bigg Boss 17, that seems far from the case. The family drama is unfolding on Salman Khan‘s show, and it now involves their parents. Kangana Ranaut has now broken her silence and feels the media is trying to break them. Scroll below for more details!

As most know, Kangana and Ankita have worked together on the 2019 historical drama Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. The film witnessed Lokhande in a short but impactful role as Jhalkari Bai. The B’Town ladies have been close friends and often root for each other since.

Kangana Ranaut breaks silence on feud between Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

The family week on Bigg Boss 17 is currently grabbing all the eyeballs. Vicky Jain’s mother recently entered the show and slammed Ankita Lokhande for kicking her son. She revealed that his father also called her mom and asked, “Tum apne pati ko aisi hi laat maarti thi?”

She also has been giving a lot of interviews to media channels. Videos are viral where Vicky’s mom has been bashing Ankita‘s tone. She also claimed that her family didn’t initially support her son’s marriage with Lokhande.

Kangana Ranaut slams media over portrayal of Ankita’s family drama

But a video shared by Kangana Ranaut narrates a whole different tale. It showcases Vicky’s mother praising her ‘bahu’ Ankita Lokhande as she says, “Wo senior bhi hai, 17 saal purani hai wo. Dhyaan rakhna chhaiye na, in chote chote logo ko jita doge toh kya hoga usse. Apne show pe hi wo kharab hota hai. Ab ye Samarth (Jurel) wagera, ye koi layak hai kya? Huh? Na inka koi charitra hai na vyaktitva hai na kuch (sarcastically laughing).”

Reacting to the video, Kangana Ranaut wrote, “Media doing their best to break their family, they won’t show you how @ankitalokhande’s sasumaa rooting for her, also love the chuckle in the end… Ha ha too cute, aunty, reality shows come and go but family is forever. I hope my friend wins but not at the cost of her marriage.”

Ankita Lokhande announced her relationship with Vicky Jain in 2019. The duo tied the knot in a lavish wedding in December 2021.

She was previously in a long-term relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput that ended around 2016.

