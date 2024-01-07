Bigg Boss 17 continues to be the mediocre season it has been. Still, it’s doing one thing the best, which this reality show has been doing since its inception – strengthening the social media position of its contestants. Why do you think more and more social media influencers are finding a place amidst the crowd of television/film actors, models, singers, people with strong political backgrounds, etc?

With the success of Bigg Boss OTT 2, the makers smartly planted influencers like Munawar Faruqui, Anurag Dobhal, Arun Mashettey, and Ayesha Khan in this season. But how has their social media positioning been since the start of the show till now?

Let’s take a look at some common parameters for all of them – Followers added in the month of October (as the show started on 15th October), in the month of November & the last 30 days. We’ll also talk about the percentage jump/drop for all of them to understand how their journey in the show has impacted their social media profile outside. For Ayesha Khan, we’ve taken followers growth since December as she entered Bigg Boss 17 on 16th December.

Munawar Faruqui –

October: 1.18 million+

November: 1.45 million+

Last 30 days: 910K (31% drop)

Total followers: 9.8 million

Undoubtedly, the most talked about contestant on Bigg Boss 17 saw a good increase in followers in the initial months. But, as it was pointed out multiple times in the show, his uncertainty in the last 30 days has cost him a notable 31% drop in followers. But that also could be because of the huge numbers he’s dealing with on a monthly basis.

Abhishek Kumar –

October: 261K+

November: 449K+

Last 30 days: 846K (127% jump)

Total followers: 2.3 million

Whatever has happened with him in the last few days would only see an increase in the number of followers. As of now, he witnessed a 127% jump in the last 30 days, which is humongous.

Ankita Lokhande –

October: 58K+

November: 97K+

Last 30 days: 369K (289% jump)

Total followers: 4.6 million

A 289% jump might look too much, but when you go on to see the minuscule number of followers she earned in the months of October & November, you’ll realize it’s just decent at max.

Anurag Dobhal –

October: 233K+

November: 77K+

Last 30 days: 457K (522% jump)

Total followers: 5.9 million

With the highest percentage jump in the last 30 days, UK Rider 07 has undoubtedly gained a lot from his eviction. But, before this crazy jump, he also faced a brutal 67% drop in the month of November compared to October, which mellows down the high percentage he achieved in the last 30 days.

Mannara Chopra –

October: 562K+

November 240K+

Last 30 days: 166K (9% drop)

Total followers: 2.5 million

The most favorable month for her was October, when she started her journey in the Bigg Boss 17 house. It looks like even the audience is losing their interest in following her. It’s not us; it’s the numbers speaking for themselves. A major 70% drop in the last 30 days compared to October & a 9% drop compared to November is an indication that she’s traveling on a slippery slope.

Isha Malviya –

October: 213K+

November: 155K+

Last 30 days: 63K (42% drop)

Total followers: 1.8 million

Very much similar to Mannara, Isha saw a dangerous 42% drop in the last 30 days after enjoying the maximum number of followers growth in the month of October. This also aligns with the off-the-track journey she has been having in the last few days. From being brutally biased to making some wrong decisions and getting bashed by Salman Khan on Weekend Ka Vaar, it’s a threatening period for her currently.

Samarth Jurel –

October: 85K

November: 66K

Last 30 days: 123K (72% jump)

Total followers: 830K

Quite opposite to his girlfriend, Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel has seen a 72% jump compared to November. But, it looks like the next few days in Bigg Boss 17 could be harmful to him after he got involved in the ‘poking’ controversy with Abhishek Kumar.

Arun Mashettey –

October: 116K

November: 130K

Last 30 days: 75K (33% drop)

Total followers: 957K

The ‘baigan boy’ of the house definitely saw a drop after his jodi with Sunny, aka Tehelka, got dissolved owing to the latter getting eliminated for doing physical violence. A 33% drop in the last 30 days proves he needs to ramp up the game or stay ready to be evicted next week.

Ayesha Khan –

November: 329K

Last 30 days: 1.3 million (134% jump)

Total followers: 3.2 million

Beating even Munawar Faruqui & Abhishek Kumar, Ayesha has gained a whopping 1.3 million followers in the last 30 days, which is a gargantuan 134% jump. She surely has gained the most in such a few days of her Bigg Boss 17 journey.

