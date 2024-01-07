Bigg Boss 17: Did Munawar Faruqui Gift The Same Dress To Ayesha Khan & Nazila? Three Sets Of Opinions On The Viral Video!

Yes, Bigg Boss 17 might not be as interesting as the previous seasons, but that’s what many feel every year. There will be fans for this season as well; it’s just about who prefers what. Even though some might disagree with this but, many will agree with the fact that Munawar Faruqui has been the most talked about contestant of this season.

Munawar’s dating life has been the highlight of the show till now because that’s the most interesting thing the makers have managed to boil. Ayesha Khan & Nazila Sitaishi are two people embroiled in the ‘two-timing’ controversy.

A new side surfaced on social media in which some users are posting pictures & videos of both Nazila & Ayesha Khan wearing the exact same dress. The video, in no time, went viral, attracting a lot of different opinions.

Before we jump into what the viewers thought, here’s the video:

There were three sets of comments on the video – the first being those who played around the two-timing controversy, saying things like “Bigg Boss 17’s Munawar Faruqui be like: Ek hi design ke do piece pack kar do.” A few thought it was a photoshopped image, but then the video surfaced to shut the rumors. The third set of people, the most sane one, reacted to why they can’t two girls wear the same dress in a world of 7.8 Billion.

Recently, Munawar’s ex, Nazila Sitaishi, went live on Instagram and said, “I was not aware of Ayesha Khan and Munawar Faruqui being together; I was being told a completely different story, and I was made to believe that I was the only person in his life, I was the only female he was in love with but it was not true and there were a lot of other girls involved that I don’t want to talk about. I believe these things are personal and should stay personal. If Ayesha were the only person involved in this, I would consider forgiving, but she isn’t. I wish people knew that went down off-camera. Clearly, they don’t, and I want people to stop paying attention. I have nothing to do with Munawar after watching today’s episode.”

