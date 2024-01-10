It looks like there will be some serious trouble in paradise once Ankita Lokhande steps out of the Bigg Boss 17 house. Her mother-in-law was previously seen involving her parents in the drama. And now, she claims their family wasn’t in support when her son Vicky Jain shared he wanted to get married to the Pavitra Rishta actress. Scroll below for all the details!

Things are clearly going down between Vicky and Ankita. She recently broke down after they had a fallout over Jain’s closeness with co-contestant Mannara Chopra. In return, the husband questioned the actress’ bond with Munawar Faruqui. And if that wasn’t enough, his mother has now entered the chat and is washing dirty laundry in public.

Vicky Jain’s mother claims they weren’t in support of marriage with Ankita Lokhande

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Vicky Jain’s mother broke her silence on Ankita Lokhande getting insecure about his bond with Mannara Chopra. She reacted, “Jab tum usko choot nahi dena chahti toh pehle tum sudhro. Apan sab karte raho aur dusra kuch na kare. Aise thodi niyam hai? Bhai dekho, Ankita se shaadi Vicky ne hi ki hai. Humlog toh koi support me the nahi. Ab wo nibhaane taiyaar hai, hume koi lena dena nahi hai.”

If that’s not enough, in another interview with Telly Talk, the mother-in-law went on to bash Ankita Lokhande’s tone. She added, “Uske bolne ki tone thik nahi hai. Wo itni jaldi nahi sudharne wali, kitni baar toh veeram lagaya hai usme. Par wo bolti hi hai. Abhi bhi 2-3 hafte ka game hai, dekho abhi aur kya kya sunne milega.”

Bigg Boss 17 Family Week

The family week is ongoing in Bigg Boss 17, and Vicky Jain’s mother was seen questioning her bahu’s actions when she entered the house. She brought up the kicking controversy and revealed that his father called her mother and asked if she would also kick her husband like that.

To this, Ankita was seen quite pissed as she responded, “Mere papa ki death hui hai, mere mummy papa ko mat bolo please. (My father has just passed away, please don’t involve my parents).”

Whether u support her or not but everyone must agree that Ankita actually deserves much better in life❤️

She gave Shoulder to her father’s Bier just 3 months back.

Meanwhile, Ankita Lokhande’s mother also entered the house and schooled the couple for their portrayal on National Television. However, she made her point in a very sophisticated and calm way. Fans have been lauding her approach while bashing Vicky‘s mom.

