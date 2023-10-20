Bigg Boss 17 has changed its gears and has begun making headlines! Contestants like Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya, Jigna Vora, Munawar Faruqui, Firoza Khan, and others are creating the right kind of buzz with their crazy antics on the show. In the recent episode, Mannara Chopra grabbed the eyeballs when she asked her co-contestants not to ask her about her family. It all happened when Mannara was seen having an anxiety attack when Vicky and Ankita were consoling her.

However, later, when the actress was asked about the reason for her panic attack, she revealed that the housemates had been asking her for her family details. Further, the actress is seen telling the same to Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt.

Amid netizens talking about her anxiety attack, we recently came across an old statement of the actress where she had opened up about being in a family group with cousins Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra. In 2018, the ‘Zid’ actress revealed that all 14 of her Chopra cousins are close to each other, so much so that they even have a WhatsApp group named ‘The Chopras’. She revealed that all of them are extremely close-knit and are always in touch with each other.

Mannara Chopra once told Hindustan Times, “We are extremely close-knit and keep in touch with each other all the time. We cousins, we are 14 of us, and we have this family cousins’ WhatsApp group called ‘The Chopras’. We know what’s happening in each other’s lives. It is mandatory for us to share pictures from wherever we are. Some of us cousins are constantly traveling, so, we also share pictures from our trips.”

While sister Parineeti Chopra has been busy with her new life after marriage to Raghav Chaddha, sister Priyanka Chopra recently sent best wishes for her cousin baby sister Mannara for her journey in the Bigg Boss 17 house. Sharing an unseen and old photo with Mannara, PeeCee wrote, “Throwback to little Mannara. Good luck little one.”

Earlier in an interview, Mannara Chopra revealed that she didn’t take any advice from Parineeti or Priyanka before entering the house as this is her own individual decision.

Meanwhile, Mannara Chopra is currently garnering mixed reviews for her participation in Bigg Boss 17. The diva, who was the first contestant to enter the house, was called ‘overacting ki factory’ for her antics. On the launch, the actress was seen grooving to Lara Dutta’s song ‘Laal Dupatta’ with Salman Khan.

Bigg Boss 17 is getting spicier and more interesting with each passing day. Have you started watching it yet? If yes, let us know what are your thoughts on the same.

