Actress Priyanka Chopra has responded to the tragic death of an Indian student named Jaahnavi Kandula in the US, calling it “appalling”. She also fumed at the fact that the whole news of her death only surfaced nine months after her passing.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the ‘Citadel’ actress wrote: “It’s appalling to learn that such a tragic incident that occurred 9 months ago is only now coming to light.”

“A life is only a life. It has no monetary worth,” Priyanka Chopra Jonas added.

Director-actor-singer Farhan Akhtar had also expressed his sympathies on Instagram, writing: “#JaahnaviKandula. We didn’t know one other, but as a student prepared to create a name for herself in the world, I knew your potential was infinite and your worth enormous. Sincere condolences to your family. RIP.”

The 23-year-old student had died on January 23, 2023, after being struck by a Seattle police patrol vehicle in the US. Months after her death, a recording from a body-worn camera surfaced, where two union leaders from the Seattle Police Department were heard laughing about her death.

Massive outrage sparked after the recording leaked and went viral, with the Consulate General of India in San Francisco calling the incident “deeply troubling”.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Indian Mission in San Francisco wrote: “Recent reports, including in media of the handling of Ms Jaahnavi Kandula’s death in a road accident in Seattle in January are deeply troubling. We have taken up the matter strongly with local authorities in Seattle & Washington State as well as senior officials in Washington DC.”

