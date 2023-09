Hugh Jackman has admitted he is going through a “difficult” time.

The ‘Logan’ actor announced on Friday (15.09.23) that he and Deborra-Lee Furness – with whom he has Oscar, 23, and 18-year-old Ava – are going their separate ways after 27 years of marriage, and though he doesn’t yet feel ready to talk about the split, he admitted things haven’t been easy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Stopped by a paparazzi videographer in New York City on Saturday (16.09.23), Hugh said in footage obtained by TMZ: “It doesn’t feel quite right talking about it on the street but I appreciate your thoughts, man.”

“It’s a difficult time …”

The reporter then asked the 54-year-old star when he’d be returning to work on ‘Deadpool 3‘, which is currently on hold because of the Hollywood strikes.

He said “I can’t really know until [the strikes end], but hopefully soon I hope.”

Earlier, Hugh Jackman was seen ringless as he was riding his bicycle. The actor was papped without his wedding ring on his left hand but kept a rather casual look for the daytime and accentuated it with a pair of sunnies. Check out the picture shared by Page Six on Twitter (now X):

‘Devastated’ Hugh Jackman seen for first time since Deborra-Lee split sans wedding ring https://t.co/BUEH57P1YG pic.twitter.com/lHrrIeigeV — Page Six (@PageSix) September 17, 2023

‘The Greatest Showman‘ actor and his estranged wife announced they had split in a joint statement. They told People magazine: “We have been blessed to share almost three decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth.”

“Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives.”

The pair signed off as “Deb and Hugh Jackman” and concluded: “This is the sole statement either of us will make.”

They met on the set of TV series ‘Correlli’ in their native Australia in 1995 and Hugh had previously declared it was love at first sight for him.

He said on the ‘Today’ show in 2018: “I knew two weeks into meeting Deb that we were going to be together for the rest of our lives.”

Must Read: When Russell Brand Dumped Katy Perry Via A Text Labelling Her A ‘Plastic, Constructed, Mindless Celebrity’ & Leaving Her Shattered In Bed For Two Weeks

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News