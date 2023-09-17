Hollywood has seen many hot couples build up their relationship and then step down from that as well. One such hot couple was Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt. Their love life, marital life and then post-divorce life are known to everyone. However, while rumours stated that they parted ways due to Brad’s attraction towards Angelina Jolie, the ex-couple denied those reports and blamed their busy schedules.

But once Courteney Cox, who is best friends with Jen An, talked about Brad’s attraction toward Angeline Jolie and called him an honest person for that. She had shown another layer of reason for their separation. Scroll ahead to read more about it.

Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox have been best friends since they worked together in one of the popular American sitcoms, Friends as Rachel Green and Monica Geller, respectively. Once, Courteney, in an interview with Vanity Fair, talked about Jennifer and Brad Pitt’s turmoil in their relationship and claimed, “I don’t think he started an affair physically, but I think he was attracted to her” (mentioning Angelina Jolie).

Going forward in the conversation, Courteney Cox called Brad Pitt an honest person and revealed, “There was a connection, and he was honest about that with Jen. Most of the time, when people are attracted to other people, they don’t tell. At least he was honest about it. It was an attraction that he fought for a period of time.”

For the unversed, Murder Mystery actress Jennifer and Brad Pitt had tied the knot in 2000, and in 2005, they parted ways. Why did they think of separating from each other? An insider told People magazine, “They gradually lost sight of themselves as individuals. And despite their nice lifestyle and having everything they might want, they weren’t happy. They lost a sense of self.”

Well, did you know Brad tried to fight with his attraction towards Angelina Jolie while being married to Jen?

