Courteney Cox is one of the most talented and versatile actresses in Hollywood, who not only served different characters in reel life but also lived an apologetic personal life. From portraying Monica Geller’s character in Friends to being a part of the horror thriller franchise Scream, she has done it all.

However, Courteney has never been very satisfied with her cosmetic surgery. Being a celebrity means staying under the limelight all the time, and that comes with staying radiant and young. And to maintain that, many celebrities go under the knife to keep their features proper. But Courteney regrets to see how she looks after the surgery.

Once while talking with Bear Grylls in a candid conversation, Courteney Cox revealed how it feels to be a celebrity, “I feel lucky. I don’t feel burdened by it. I mean, people can be pretty mean, though, now that there’s all this social media. The comments … if I ever want to feel really bad about myself, I just click on one of those … comment sections. I think there’s a pressure to maintain [your looks], not just because of fame, but just, you know, being a woman in this business. Getting older has not been … I don’t think it’s the easiest thing. I think I was trying to keep up with getting older, trying to chase that … it’s something you can’t keep up with.”

Going further in the conversation, Courteney Cox added how much she regrets getting cosmetic surgery and said, “So, the more you relax into it and the less I try, because sometimes you find yourself trying and then you look at a picture of yourself and go, ‘Oh, God.’ Like, you look horrible. I have done things that I regret, and luckily they’re things that dissolve and go away. So, um, that’s good, because it’s not always been my best look.”

Then the Friends star revealed that she has reached the zen level where she now only follows the ‘just let it be’ motto. Courteney had mentioned while talking about her daughter Coco, “There are certain parts about getting older that are fantastic. Just watching my daughter go through, you know, the game of life.”

What are your thoughts after learning about Courteney Cox’s cosmetic surgery? Let us know.

