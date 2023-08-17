Now that the news is out in the market despite any confirmation, BLACKPINK’s Lisa is hitting the headlines every now and then for her dating rumours with Frederic Arnault. There were a lot of speculations about who Frederic is, and now we know that he is one of the wealthiest persons as he is the CEO of TAG Heuer. While Lisa’s fans are all waiting with bated breath to announce her relationship status, here’s what fueled their dating reports more!

BLACKPINK is one of the record-breaking girl bands in South Korea, which is not only achieving new milestones but also ruling over millions of hearts. Their massive fandom loves to know little details about their favourite idols, be it Jennie, Jisoo or Lisa and Rose. Now, Lisa’s dating reports have made netizens very curious about her life. Scroll ahead to read further!

Lisa’s dating rumours have been circulating all over the internet for a few weeks. However, recently, a picture went viral on social media platforms that fueled her relationship reports with Frederic Arnault even more. Neither of them nor her agency have confirmed or denied the reports, but netizens believe the singer is living her best life with one of the wealthiest persons.

According to social media handles, the picture was taken at a private airport lounge in Los Angeles, and Lisa and Frederic can be seen sitting together cosily while spending some quality time with each other. Netizens have also pointed out a few similarities between their Instagram posts and figured they were also on a short vacation.

Apparently, LaLisa, after finishing BLACKPINK‘s two BORN PINK concerts at MetLife Stadium, had boarded a private jet owned by Frederic Arnault in New Jersey to fly to Los Angeles. Check out the posts shared on Twitter (now X):

And now u understood where she was and with whom now atleast lilies should accept and understand she is dating Frederic arnoult, and this was in zakynthos island, Greece where Alexander wife posted 2 days back.

Lisa is dating Frederic #fredlisa https://t.co/ToYZoaPkdO pic.twitter.com/c271BB8Kfw — Rocky 27 (@Rocky2807) August 9, 2023

Netizens have been reacting to it. One wrote, “She’s dating a man with another level of wealth. Both of their class is off the charts… LOL.”

Another one commented, “Imagine being a popular girl group member who receives love from fans on tour, and then your rich boyfriend flies you out in a private jet…. Her life is like a movie, no? I want to be reborn like her in my next life.”

One of the Twitteratti shared, “The reason YG Entertainment isn’t able to release a statement is because it’s 4 am in Los Angeles. They are probably cuddling in bed together right now.”

Another fan, in disbelief, penned, “Still just a rumour. They have not officially announced anything..”

Well, what is your take on BLACKPINK Lisa’s dating life? Let us know.

