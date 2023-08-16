NBC’s Friends, which ran from September 1994 to May 2004, is undoubtedly one of the most loved sitcoms to ever air on TV as the characters of the show were extremely adorable and relatable. From Joey’s “How you doing?” to Ross’ “I am fine” still cracks the audience up with laughter. And, thanks to the splendid performances of Jennifer Aniston (Rachel Green), Courteney Cox (Monica Geller), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe Buffay), Matt LeBlanc (Joey Tribbiani), Matthew Perry (Chandler Bing) and David Schwimmer (Ross Geller), the show was made immortal.

Despite the fact that the show has been off-air since the last two decades, Friends’ fans continue to be curious about the behind-the-scenes of the show, the continuity errors and whatnot. Details about the making of the hit sitcom keep surfacing on social media every now and then. Today, we will be revealing the salaries of the Friends’ characters throughout the 10-season show and guess what, you would really be surprised to know the take-home amount of your favourite character.

According to the Independent reports, Matt LeBlanc, who played the character of Joey Tribbiani, reportedly earned the highest among the Friends universe with a whopping amount of $130,000. This has been calculated based on figures collected by a recruitment company for the phone network Giff Gaff.

Next followed Matthew Perry, our favourite Chandler Bing who worked as an IT procurement manager, and took home pay from $50,000 to $100,000 per year. However, when Chandler changed his profession to become an advertising copywriter in Season 9, the character’s earnings are estimated to have dipped significantly.

Meanwhile, Monica Geller, who works as a head chef at Javu, earned an estimated salary of $80,000, while her palaeontologist brother Ross reportedly earned $75,000 per year. Coming to Rachel Green, her job at Ralph Lauren made her earn a maximum amount of $55,000.

Phoebe Buffay, played by Lisa Kudrow, supposedly earned the lowest of the six New York City friends. This was also because instead of focussing on one career, she tried her hand at a number of different odd jobs, including as a masseuse and a busker.

However, as mentioned earlier, these numbers are just estimations and if it would have been calculated based on the cost of living in the real world, Monica’s iconic Greenwich Village apartment would have cost an estimated $4 million as of 2018.

Now that all you Friends’ fans have come to know about the estimated salaries of your favourite characters, what are your thoughts on this? Do let us know.

