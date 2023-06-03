One of the biggest and the most widespread phenomenon to have ever hit world television has to be the popular cult show Friends. 6 pals living in an apartment as they battled life and everything it had to offer while making the world laugh was exactly the content that the audience was unknowingly craving for and still does. Starring Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, and Matt LeBlanc the show is, till date, the most successful. But did you know Rachel Green’s fame once left everyone annoyed?

For the unversed, the one screen content of the show has forever made the noise, but the off screen titbits are the ones that have been the most exciting. Jennifer as Rachel has owned hearts with her performance on the show. But did you know her habit of being late had left the entire team annoyed and they had to intervene?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Well, in today’s throwback, we talk about how Jennifer Aniston had once made coming late to the sets much beyond the call time her favourite hobby and that inturn led to the team being upset with her because they would arrive on time. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per a StarteFacts report, Jennifer Aniston, who played Rachel Green in Friends at a point, was always late on sets, and her bad habit was being observed by the team for a while. A source at the time had said, “Fortunately, not all bad habits need to be so destructive. Some of them, no matter how harmless, can affect not only the lives of those around you but also the work process. And that is when someone needs to step in. Her bad habit was getting a little too annoying for the cast and crew because it was interfering with the schedule they had to follow.”

The bad habit was so evident after a point that Jennifer Aniston’s Friends co-stars and close pals David Schwimmer and Lisa Kudrow had to intervene. “Even Jennifer’s close friend at the time, Lisa Kudrow, had to admit that the star had “bad luck getting to work,” which was the nicest way of saying that everyone had noticed that she was always late,” said the source.

The team together maybe overcome this bad habit and problem to, because that is what Friends do! Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Robert De Niro Is Clueless About Being In Martin Scorsese’s Recently Announced Film On Jesus: “I Don’t Know What Will Happen”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News