Friends' Reunion Has Happened Once Again & This Time It's 'Monica' Courteney Cox, 'Rachel' Jennifer Aniston Coming Together To Celebrate 'Phoebe' Lisa Kudrow's 60th Birthday

Lisa Kudrow has been called the “smartest, funniest, most thoughtful person” by her former ‘Friends’ co-stars as she turned 60.

The actress marked her milestone birthday on Sunday (31.07.23) and she was flooded with sweet messages from famous pals including Jennifer Aniston – her co-star on the hit US sitcom – who hailed Lisa as a talented actress and a dear friend.

Advertisement

In a post on Instagram, Jennifer Aniston wrote: “Please join me in celebrating one of my favourite people on the planet. LISA KUDROW!! She’s been my friend and my family for nearly 30 incredible years. I cherish you …I love you, my sweet Floosh. One of the most talented comedians/actors I’ve had the great honour to work with for all these glorious years and more to come! Happy Lisa’s Birthday!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston)

Advertisement

Trending

Lisa Kudrow replied writing: “My Joooiest Joooo I love you beyond my dear friend forever!”

Another of Lisa’s former ‘Friends’ co-stars – Courteney Cox – added in her own Instagram post: “Happy Birthday my Loot. This is my second attempt: ChatGPT didn’t give you nearly the amount of love I feel for you. You are the smartest, funniest, most thoughtful person. I always feel seen and loved when I’m around you. That’s the gift you give to those you love.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Courteney Cox (@courteneycoxofficial)

Lisa replied to her pal’s message, writing: “Oh Cahoot. I love you so much and guess what? I always feel seen by YOU.”

Lisa Kudrow said thank you for all her birthday messages by posting a picture of herself with a cake topped with candles showing her age. In the Instagram post, she wrote: “Thank you for all the birthday wishes. This wish is for all of you.”

Lisa’s big day comes just weeks after Courteney turned 59 in June.

Must Read: When Angelina Jolie’s Co-Star James McAvoy Farted In Front Of Her & Asked “How Are Brad Pitt & Kids… My Protein Shake Just Said Hello”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News