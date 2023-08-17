Angelina Jolie is undoubtedly one of the leading stars in Hollywood who went through different phases of fashion but not all were very pleasing, as the actress once shared how she lost a movie role because of her fashion faux pas. The Eternals star’s photoshoots from the 90s are aesthetically pleasing, and the actress looks incredibly gorgeous in them, which made everyone fall head over heels for her.

Jolie is idolised for her craft, and her beauty with those cheekbones sharper than a knife can leave anyone’s heart bleeding. Jolie’s leather pant story instantly reminds us of the time when Friends’ Ross faced a similar situation in one of the seasons of the show, as he goes through a terrible situation post that.

Angelina Jolie was once obsessed with ‘leather, PVC and fishnet’, and that obsession of her with PVC led to a sticky situation once that cost her a film; however, it was unknown which movie that was! A few years back, Jolie sat for an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, where she recalled this story and shared it with everyone and said, “I was waiting for an audition, sitting in the sun in L.A. By the time it was my turn, my pants had fused together.”

Angelina Jolie did not seem to be too sad about losing the part as she further added, “I didn’t get the part. But I loved those pants. I wore something similar when I married Jonny [Lee Miller].” The actress is known for her humanitarian works, and once she finished reminiscing her bad fashion memory, she ended it on a motivational note.

Jolie said, “Don’t just be comfortable with what is generally accepted but find the new. Find your oxygen, your originality, your own voice. Live more fully. Rebel. Resist. Question. Be curious. Explore. Go outside what is comfortable to you. Say the thing you’ve been afraid to say. Put down this magazine, and go and do one thing today you’ve never done before.”

