Angelina Jolie has been the woman of many men’s dreams; with that heavenly figure, she inspires many to hit the gyms as well. The actress enjoys massive stardom and has built a really illustrious career over the years. She has embraced her s*xuality really well since the initial days, and today we have brought you a throwback of the time when she went topless and posed for a sultry photoshoot trying her best to hold on to her voluptuous assets.

The actress was recently in the news owing to her dispute with her ex-husband over the winery they owned together; once the It couple of Hollywood is now completely in shambles and are living their life on their own terms, co-parenting their six kids.

Angelina Jolie is a global star who has been photographed by several photographers as they all wanted to capture her beauty on camera, and so did Samuel Bayer in 1997 on the set of ‘The Rolling Stones‘ Anybody Seen My Baby, as per Twitter handle Cinesthetic. The grunge-up photograph of Jolie exuded confidence and boldness when she went topless with a skimpy bottoms.

Angelina Jolie sensuously grabbed onto her n*ked and voluptuous br*asts while posing for the lens while flaunting the tattoo on her left arm. The image might be grainy, but it paints a clear visual in the mind. The Salt star went accessory-less for her racy photoshoot and honestly, her poise is the only thing she needs for that.

Jolie sported smokey eye makeup for the shoot, and eyebrows were thinly groomed. She had full coverage foundation on with perfectly contoured cheekbones having the right amount of blush on them. Her perfectly full lips were well moisturised with a n*de pink shade lip colour giving it a very luscious vibe.

Angelina Jolie’s hair was tied in a neat bun without even a trace on her face serving a pretty clean look, and in one word, she looks just divine in this throwback picture.

Here take a look at it:

Angelina Jolie photographed by Samuel Bayer on the set of The Rolling Stones’ Anybody Seen My Baby, 1997 pic.twitter.com/4z05v3xgsW — cinesthetic. (@TheCinesthetic) August 13, 2023

