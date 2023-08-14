To say that the K-pop boy band BTS took the world by storm is an understatement. BTS boys are sensational and they have been ruling hearts across the globe with their killer dance moves and amazing music videos. Fans have been going crazy about them and they want to know every detail about the boy band and their members, be their daily routine, upcoming projects, net worth, skin care and so on and so forth.

Talking about skincare, most of the BTS boys are extremely particular about their skin as owing to their success, they lead a very busy and hectic life with concerts and appearances that forces them to use a lot of makeup. So, here’s how your favourite Jungkook aka the golden maknae of BTS takes care of his skin.

In order to maintain a flawless glass-like skin, Jungkook religiously follows a proper routine that includes both morning and nighttime regime. Earlier, during an interview with Allure, Kookie, as his fans lovingly call him, had revealed that he uses toner and cream both at night and in the morning.

However, this is not the only thing. There is more to his regime as Jungkook had once mentioned that he often gets pimples on his face and that can undoubtedly be quite stressful for performing artists. The singer maintains a good diet with healthy workout and keeps his skin hydrated and moisturised.

Jungkook also uses apple cider vinegar for his skin. Yes, you read that right. Apart from using toners and creams, the BTS member also uses the apple cider vinegar in his skincare routine to wash his face as it helps to reduce blemishes and scarring. Revealing the method, The ‘Dynamite‘ singer had earlier said, “You dissolve it in water and wash your face with it twice a week”. However, one should avoid direct use of vinegar as it can irritate the skin and damage the skin barrier. No wonder, Jungkook was nominated for “The 100 Most Handsome Faces of 2019” list.

So now that we have spilled the beans about the secrets to Jungkook’s skincare routine, the ARMYs must be quite thrilled to try this out to get a glowing, youthful skin, isn’t it? This is how the BTS member stays fresh.

If you have liked this segment of ours, do let us know which celebrities’ skincare routine would you like to know!

