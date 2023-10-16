Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande Bags 12 Lakh Per Week Becoming Highest Paid Contestant That Is 71.43% More Than Munawar Faruqui

Last night, Salman Khan launched the 17th season of Bigg Boss which saw 17 new contestants entering the controversial house. Right from making Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain retake their vows to solving Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar’s ugly spat on the stage, it was fun and entertaining night. As the show has kick-started, fans have been sharing updates on social media from time to time after watching the live feed on its OTT platform. While we all are excited to see how their first day went, some details about the contestants’ fees have surfaced online.

For the unversed, Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhat, Navid Sole, Anurag Dobhal, Sana Raees Khan, Jigna Vora, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Soniya Bansal, Khanzaadi, Sunny Arya, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mashettey, Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya have entered the show as the contestants.

A few media reports have revealed the details of the highest-paid contestant of Bigg Boss 17, and she is none other than Ankita Lokhande. The actress, who rose to fame with the TV show Pavitra Rishta opposite Sushant Singh Rajput, entered the house with her husband Vicky Jain. It is being said that she’s the highest-paid contestant on Bigg Boss 17, followed by stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui.

According to a report in Telly Chakkar, Ankita Lokhande is getting paid Rs 12 Lakh per week, while Munawar Faruqui is taking home a pay cheque of Rs 7-8 Lakh, which is 71% lesser than the Manikarnika actress. Yes, you heard that right!

Ankita Lokhande and Munawari Faruqui enjoy a massive fan following. While she’s been a core part of the industry, the comedian has been in the news for shocking news and for his appearance on Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview, Ankita Lokhande revealed that despite being offered the reality show many times, she decided to do it this time only because of her husband, Vicky Jain. The duo tied the knot on December 14, 2021.

