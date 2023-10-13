Tejas: Kangana Ranaut To Bag Her Fifth National Award For Her Portrayal As An Air Force Pilot? Speculations Begin After A Powerful Trailer!

Kangana Ranaut has proved her mettle with her performances over the years. The actress who made her debut with Anurag Basu’s Gangster swiftly climbed the ladder to success, winning awards and accolades. With four National Awards to her name already, she seems to be setting her sights on the prestigious accolade once again with her upcoming India’s first aerial action film, ‘Tejas.’

The recently released trailer of the film has ignited a fervor across the internet, leaving fans, critics, and netizens in awe and sparking discussions about the possibility of Kangana earning her fifth National Award with this one.

The trailer, unveiled on Indian Air Force Day, showcases the Emergency actress as a fighter pilot assigned to a high-stakes mission. The film’s gripping trailer is undeniably impactful. Kangana’s portrayal has garnered immense attention for her compelling performance.

Her dedication to preparation for her character, her fierce dialogues, and her captivating on-screen presence have all combined to make her an early favorite in the National Award race.

She has already received National Awards for her performances in ‘Fashion,’ ‘Queen,’ ‘Tanu Weds Manu Returns’, and ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.’ Each of these roles showcased her versatility and her ability to immerse herself completely in her characters.

Produced by RSVP, the film is written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara. Tejas is slated for a theatrical release on October 27.

