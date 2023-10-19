Kapil Sharma is one of the most sought-after comedians in India. He rose to prominence as the host and producer of the highly successful comedy talk show The Kapil Sharma Show. His impeccable comic timing, witty humor, and affable personality have endeared him to audiences across the globe.

In the previous year, he ventured into the digital realm with his comedy special titled ‘I’m Not Done Yet.’ In the show, he regaled the audience with humorous anecdotes from his life, which received an enthusiastic response from viewers. Now it seems he’s looking for a new comedy special show.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, Kapil Sharma is currently in the process of developing a show that will showcase prominent figures from various domains. The report cited a source saying, “Kapil Sharma is in talks with Netflix for a comedy show, featuring many celebrities. Both Kapil and Netflix are excited for this collaboration, and once everything is locked, they will make an official announcement.”

As soon as the news was out, fans on Twitter were excited to hear the news. Netizens took it to X (previously Twitter) and wished Kapil the best for his upcoming project. A user wrote, “So excited to see you on a Netflix show.. can’t wait for it.” Another user wrote, “omg wait what? This is so exciting.. hope to see u soon.”

Recently, Kapil Sharma graced the screen in Nandita Das’s poignant drama, “Zwigato,” portraying the character of a food delivery executive. The film delves into his struggles and challenges as he endeavors to support his family. “Zwigato” had its theatrical release on March 17, 2023, and received favorable reviews from critics. In his upcoming project, Kapil Sharma is set to share the screen with Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Kriti Sanon, and Diljit Dosanjh in “The Crew,” scheduled for release next year.

Meanwhile, Kapil’s popular television comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show went off air earlier this year since Sharma and his team went on a US tour. His journey from stand-up comedy to becoming one of India’s most beloved entertainers is a testament to his talent and the enduring appeal of laughter in the world of entertainment.

Must Read: Duranga 2, Aspirants 2 To King of Kotha & More – OTT Marvels To Look Forward To This Week!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News